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Delhi notifies SOP for PM-UDAY, transfers powers from DDA to revenue dept

The revenue department will now function as the nodal and implementing agency for PM-UDAY in place of the DDA with immediate effect

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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The Delhi government has notified a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementing the PM-UDAY scheme, setting timelines for processing applications,establishing dedicated district-level PM-UDAY cells and introducing a two-tier appeal mechanism for rejected claims. The SOP also formally transfers the responsibility of granting property rights in unauthorised colonies from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the revenue department with immediate effect.

The additional district magistrate (ADM) of each revenue district has been designated as the “competent authority” empowered to approve or reject PM-UDAY applications irrespective of the location of the plot. (HT Archive)

The move follows the notification of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, which has been duly approved by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

According to the order issued by the office of the divisional commissioner on May 12, the revenue department will now function as the nodal and implementing agency for PM-UDAY in place of the DDA with immediate effect. The SOP aims to streamline processing of applications, improve accountability and decentralise decision-making through district-level implementation.

Under the framework, the additional district magistrate (ADM) of each revenue district has been designated as the “competent authority” empowered to approve or reject PM-UDAY applications irrespective of the location of the plot.

The SOP prescribes timelines for different stages, including seven working days for GIS-ID communication and 45 days for issuance of conveyance deeds or authorisation slips after completion of the application process.

The SOP also introduces a grievance redressal and appellate mechanism. Applicants whose claims are rejected by the ADM can appeal before the district magistrate within 30 days, followed by a second appeal before the divisional commissioner within a month.

“This mechanism shall also apply to appeals arising from orders passed by DDA officials prior to transfer of the scheme. The divisional commissioner shall also have suo-motu powers, including power to cancel any CD/AS (conveyance deeds/authorisation slips) in cases of fraud or error,” read the SOP.

The divisional commissioner has additionally been granted suo motu powers to review or cancel fraudulent or erroneous approvals after giving affected parties an opportunity to be heard.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

property rights delhi development authority
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