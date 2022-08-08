Delhi: One arrested for forging visas, passports; other aides on the run
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old agent from Mumbai for his alleged involvement in arranging forged passports with the help of his accomplices based in Gujarat and Mumbai, said officials on Sunday. Four cellphones and other materials used in the crime have also been recovered from his possession.
Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), said on June 6 this year, a passenger — Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary, who had an Indian passport and was deported from Kuwait via a flight — approached officials for immigration clearance on arrival.
“The passenger was in possession of a fake or fabricated passport, according to immigration officials. He was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.
Chaudhary revealed during interrogation that “he had come in contact with agents Narayanbhai, Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq alias Jamil Picturewala from Gujarat and Mumbai”.
“Narayanbhai assured him that his fake passport and visa will be arranged for ₹65 lakh, and then shared the contacts of his aides Zakir Yusuf Shaikh, Mohammad Mushtaq and Jamil Picturewala, who are based in Mumbai for the process. The deal was finalised for ₹65 lakh, and Chaudhary paid Narayanbhai ₹15 lakh cash in advance. Chaudhary also sent his photographs and signature to Mushtaq on WhatsApp, and the latter arranged a fake passport and visa. As per the deal, the remaining amount was to be handed over to the agents by the family of Chaudhary on his arrival in the USA,” she said.
Police launched a hunt and arrested Mushtaq from Mumbai on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to arrest other men involved, said the DCP.
Only corrupt afraid of ED probe: Union minister Sonowal
Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Modi government has focused on the importance of waterways by starting various projects. Addressing reporters here, Sonowal claimed that the previous governments had ignored the North-Eastern states but the BJP government has initiated several projects there. Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to Rohtak, said the Enforcement Directorate is an independent agency and only “corrupt people” are afraid of its investigation.
Medical store owner held with 5,482 banned tablets in Yamunanagar
The anti-narcotics cell has arrested a medical store owner in the Saraswati Nagar area allegedly with 5,482 banned intoxicant capsules and tablets, a spokesperson of tcell in-charge Rakesh Ranasaid on Sunday. The man was identified as Kapil Goyal, alias a local, Babbu, who was sent to jail, after being presented before a court, cell in-charge Rakesh Rana said.
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party's state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress's state headquarters in Chandigarh. The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.
8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line
Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment. Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.
Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to an unconscious Rajesh's injuries a day after being hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40. As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh, 45, Sudesh Kumar.
