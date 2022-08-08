Delhi: One arrested for forging visas, passports; other aides on the run

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old agent from Mumbai for his alleged involvement in arranging forged passports with the help of his accomplices based in Gujarat and Mumbai, said officials on Sunday. Four cellphones and other materials used in the crime have also been recovered from his possession.

Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), said on June 6 this year, a passenger — Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary, who had an Indian passport and was deported from Kuwait via a flight — approached officials for immigration clearance on arrival.

“The passenger was in possession of a fake or fabricated passport, according to immigration officials. He was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.

Chaudhary revealed during interrogation that “he had come in contact with agents Narayanbhai, Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq alias Jamil Picturewala from Gujarat and Mumbai”.

“Narayanbhai assured him that his fake passport and visa will be arranged for ₹65 lakh, and then shared the contacts of his aides Zakir Yusuf Shaikh, Mohammad Mushtaq and Jamil Picturewala, who are based in Mumbai for the process. The deal was finalised for ₹65 lakh, and Chaudhary paid Narayanbhai ₹15 lakh cash in advance. Chaudhary also sent his photographs and signature to Mushtaq on WhatsApp, and the latter arranged a fake passport and visa. As per the deal, the remaining amount was to be handed over to the agents by the family of Chaudhary on his arrival in the USA,” she said.

Police launched a hunt and arrested Mushtaq from Mumbai on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to arrest other men involved, said the DCP.