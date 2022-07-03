Delhi: One dead, five injured as gramin sewa auto overturns

NEW DELHI: A gramin sewa vehicle met with an accident in south Delhi ‘s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, leaving one dead and five injured, police said.The vehicle was travelling from Indira Kalyan Vihar to Devli Village with 8 to 10 passengers when it took a speedy turn and toppled at Hamdard chowk on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Police control room received a call at 6:30pm regarding the accident. Officials found the gramin sewa vehicle in damaged condition, with one person lying in a pool of blood, when they reached the spot. “The Gramin sewa vehicle was coming from Govindpuri and was speeding through the traffic signal when it overturned. Five of the passengers sustained injuries while one person died,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dakshinpuri and a carpenter by profession.All of the injured people were shifted to a nearby city hospital where Kumar was declared dead on arrival.

An FIR with charges of rash driving , causing death by negligence and causing hurt under sections 279, 304A, and 337 of the Indian Penal Cod was registered against driver Mohan Singh. Singh was arrested by the police and was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

