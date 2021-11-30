Delhi: Over 7,000 North MCD teachers stop online classes to protest salary delay

Over 7,000 teachers from different municipal schools under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north MCD), stopped teaching online classes from Tuesday, affecting at least 150,000 students. The agitating teachers alleged that they did not receive salaries for the last three months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, the president of Shikshak Nyay Manch – the umbrella teachers’ association of all municipal corporations – said that despite repeated requests, teachers did not receive their salaries after August this year. “The municipal authorities have not given us annual Diwali bonuses since 2018 either. They have not implemented a hike of 17% in dearness and housing allowances, despite clearance from the Central government five months ago. This is the reason that many of our senior teachers joined Delhi government schools, after taking trained graduate teacher (TGT) promotions,” he said.

He also alleged that municipal authorities have not yet given any ex-gratia compensation to families of the teachers who lost their lives due to Covid-19. “Why would we spend ₹500 every month on Internet, if the MCD doesn’t give us an allowance for that? Besides, teachers of the north MCD schools have been deployed to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), for which they are compelled to travel even 100 kilometres a day. Due to pending salary dues, many teachers are unable to pay EMIs for loans they took,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khatri also said that if all the pending dues of the teachers are not cleared within seven days, the teachers will begin an indefinite strike outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state headquarters.

When contacted, Alok Verma, the chairman of the education committee in the north MCD, also said that the teachers have not been paid in the last three months or given their hiked allowances since July. “But, what can we do if the Delhi government does not release the funds? I respect the feelings of the teachers, but the ball is in the Delhi government’s court. We need additional funds of at least ₹80 crore to meet the teachers’ demand. They should knock the doors of the chief minister and his deputy for it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to request for comment.

He also said that because of the protest, the education of at least 150,000 students will be hampered. “We are trying to resolve the teachers’ issues. But, we can’t guarantee for any timeline,” Verma said.

Sanjay Goel, the north MCD commissioner, was not available for comments, despite repeated attempts.