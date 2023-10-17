Delhi: Overnight rains brings down temperature; air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Delhi recorded a minimum of 17.2°C on Tuesday after late Monday night and early morning showers brought down the temperature.

(HT photo)

The rainfall coupled with strong winds also improved the air quality to ‘moderate’ category in the national Capital.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 126 (moderate) as of 9am on Tuesday.

The AQI on Monday was 207 (poor).

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.

As of 8:30am on Tuesday, Safdarjung recorded 5.4mm of rain while Palam recorded 3.8mm, Lodhi Road recorded 4.8 mm, Ridge recorded 9.6mm and Ayanagar recorded 5mm.

Met officials said that there is a chance of light rain with thundershowers in parts of the national Capital on Tuesday with the temperature dipping further.

However, officials said, the temperature is forecast to increase throughout the rest of the week with mostly clear skies.

The maximum and minimum humidity oscillated between 86% and 59%.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is forecast to deteriorate into poor quality in the subsequent few days.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Southeast directions in Delhi with wind speed 06-12 kmph and generally cloudy sky and light rain or thundershowers might occur on Tuesday,” said officials of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

