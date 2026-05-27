Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of five major road corridor redevelopment projects aimed at transforming some of the Capital’s busiest stretches into dust-free, pedestrian-friendly and mixed-use urban spaces, officials said.

Delhi plans dust-free, pedestrian-friendly makeover for 5 major corridors

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The projects, coordinated between the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and the respective road-owning agencies, are expected to begin soon following a meeting chaired by Sandhu on March 27.

Officials said the proposed upgrades are aimed at reducing road dust and improving ambient air quality in line with recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). During Tuesday’s review meeting, the LG stressed that the heavily trafficked corridors must be made free of road dust and the pollution arising from it.

“The transformation being undertaken should aim at making these extremely traffic-heavy stretches totally free of road dust and resultant ambient air pollution,” an official familiar with the discussions said, citing the LG’s directions.

The five corridors identified for redevelopment are Minto Road-ITO-Karkardooma; Minto Road-Aruna Asaf Ali Marg-Jawaharlal Nehru Marg-Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg-Shanti Van-Mahatma Gandhi Marg-ITO-IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan-Jail Road/Cariappa Marg-Tilak Nagar Crossing; and Uttam Nagar-Tilak Nagar-Rajouri Garden along Najafgarh Road.

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{{^usCountry}} The LG also underlined the need to make the corridors more accessible and people-friendly by integrating public spaces and amenities into the redevelopment plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG also underlined the need to make the corridors more accessible and people-friendly by integrating public spaces and amenities into the redevelopment plans. {{/usCountry}}

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“The exercise should succeed in bringing people closer to these stretches of roads so as to instil ownership of these public assets,” the official said, adding that the move is expected to improve maintenance, safety and public use of the spaces.

The redevelopment proposals include construction of “foolproof” stormwater drainage systems to prevent flooding and reduce silt accumulation during the monsoon. Officials said improved drainage would help ensure smoother traffic movement during rains while also controlling dust pollution caused by dried silt deposits.

Other proposed measures include scientific green central verges with grass carpeting and piped irrigation systems aimed at eliminating the use of water tankers for watering plants. Officials said this would help reduce silt spillovers and traffic congestion caused by slow-moving tankers.

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The projects will also include integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks, public utility spaces, resting shelters, short-duration parking and improved street lighting. Movable vending zones and informal craft bazaars have also been proposed to support a night-time economy along these corridors. Security surveillance systems focused on the safety of women and children are also part of the plan.

The LG also directed SPA to prepare pavement designs using porous materials that allow water seepage while remaining durable and requiring minimal maintenance, officials said.