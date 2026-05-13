New Delhi, The forest department will roll out "Vriksh Rath" or "Tree Chariots" during the three monsoon months to distribute free saplings to residents, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi plans 'Vriksh Rath' vans for free sapling distribution during monsoon

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The initiative is part of the Delhi government's larger plantation drive under the Green Action Plan for 2025-26, which sets a target of planting 70 lakh saplings in the city this season.

Officials told PTI that the proposed "Vriksh Rath" vehicles would function as special mobile sapling distribution vans, travelling through different localities to encourage residents to participate in plantation efforts.

Officials said the distribution exercise is expected to begin on the day of the mega plantation drive.

The Delhi forest department is planning a large-scale plantation drive in June to plant around five lakh saplings across the capital as part of the broader greening push envisaged under the Green Action Plan, PTI reported earlier.

"These 'Vriksh Raths' will distribute free saplings in the city. This will help increase green cover and encourage people to plant more trees. Around 13 such vans are proposed for deployment," a senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} "These vehicles will help take the plantation campaign to people. Many residents want to plant trees but often do not know where to get saplings. The initiative is expected to improve accessibility and encourage greater public participation in greening efforts," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These vehicles will help take the plantation campaign to people. Many residents want to plant trees but often do not know where to get saplings. The initiative is expected to improve accessibility and encourage greater public participation in greening efforts," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the vans will likely distribute different sapling varieties suitable for Delhi's climate and urban conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the vans will likely distribute different sapling varieties suitable for Delhi's climate and urban conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Native species and plants suited for urban environments are expected to form a major part of the distribution drive," they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Native species and plants suited for urban environments are expected to form a major part of the distribution drive," they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the department is also planning to identify suitable public locations where residents can easily access the vans and collect saplings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the department is also planning to identify suitable public locations where residents can easily access the vans and collect saplings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Green Action Plan, around 50 lakh saplings will be planted by 20 designated agencies across different parts of Delhi, including forest land, parks, roadside stretches and institutional areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Green Action Plan, around 50 lakh saplings will be planted by 20 designated agencies across different parts of Delhi, including forest land, parks, roadside stretches and institutional areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The forest department proposes to distribute the remaining 20 lakh saplings free of cost among residents to encourage community participation in the plantation campaign.

"This is a way to help plant these 20 lakh saplings among citizens and involve people directly in increasing the city's green cover," the official said.

Officials said the initiative is expected to boost public participation in plantation drives by making saplings more easily available to residents during the plantation season.

They said details regarding routes, distribution points and schedules for the "Vriksh Rath" initiative are currently being worked out.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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