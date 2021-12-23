Delhi Police arrest 2 behind online Voter ID racket

Delhi Police busted a gang running a fake website voteridcard.ebharatseva.in and arrested two persons who allegedly masterminded the fraud in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Police said that the men established an online network in India to lure gullible people into applying for a voter ID. After the initial enrolment, they would charge ₹650 from each applicant. Police said the men managed to cheat over 10,000 people till date.

Police said they formed a team to crack the case after a few complaints reached the Kamla Market police station. One of the complainants told police he wanted a few details changed in his Voter ID card, and found the website voteridcard.ebharatseva.in.

He said that when he opened the website and filled in the application, he was directed to a payment gateway asking for ₹650 as mandatory charges. After making the payment, he received emails from info@ebharatseva.in and no-reply@razorpay.com, stating that the payment was successful and his application would be processed, after which an executive would contact him.

However, when there was no further response, the complainant got suspicious and found that the official website of Election Commission of India is voterportal.eci.gov.in.

The complainant then realised he was a victim of cyber fraud.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said, “During investigation we found the payment was processed through Razorpay payment gateway and credited on an account registered in the name of Titu Cyber Cafe. The proprietor was identified as one Manmohan Singh. During interrogation, he confessed his involvement and disclosed the complicity of his accomplice Ankit Kumar Pal. Both men belong to UP.”

“The bank accounts of the suspects are being verified. We are making efforts to trace the other suspects involved in this case,” added the DCP.

Police said the men also promoted their site on Google Ads. Police said that Pal has a diploma in electronics from Amroha, UP. He told them he met his accomplices while working at a BPO. He also said the same gang runs fake websites for HSRP, driving licences, food licences, and Fast Tag.

