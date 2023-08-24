West Bengal doctor held for duping Delhi doctor seeking son’s admission in MBBS

Delhi Police have arrested a doctor from West Bengal and two of his associates for allegedly cheating a Delhi doctor by claiming that he would facilitate his son’s admission to a medical college, officers aware of the case said on Thursday, adding that the suspects impersonated senior administrative staff of the institution. (Representative Photo)

Police identified the arrested suspects as Sumantra Gupta, 41, the mastermind, and his associates Asikur Rahman, 31, and Dharmesh Kalita, 33, both from Kamrup district in Assam. Officers said Gupta runs a nursing home at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Rahman works as a collection agent for a finance company in Guwahati in Assam, and Kalita is an insurance agent in Guwahati.

Gupta was previously involved in three cases, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

Police said the case came to light after Vijay Dhankar, a doctor with a government hospital in outer Delhi, filed a complaint that Gupta promised to get his (Dhankar’s) son admitted to Katihar Medical College in Bihar upon the payment of ₹5 lakh, but after he paid the amount, as well an additional ₹2.5 lakh, Gupta switched off his phone and was unreachable.

According to Dhankar, Gupta passed himself off as the dean/principal of Katihar Medical College.

“Sensing that he was duped, Dhankar filed a complaint with the cyber cell police station of Rohini district on July 25. Accordingly, a case was registered, and an investigation was taken up,” said DCP Sidhu.

During the investigation, Sidhu said that the bank account into which the money was transferred was found registered in the name of Rahman. The account details were examined, and it was found that ₹1.40 lakh was withdrawn through an ATM on July 24 and 25. A further ₹5.98 lakh was withdrawn through two cheques on July 25 in Kamrup.

The investigating team went to Kamrup and apprehended Ramhan last week, police said. His interrogation led to the arrest of Gupta and Kalita from West Bengal and Assam, respectively.

Police said they recovered three mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, and two laptops that were used in duping the government hospital doctor from the trio along with six ATM cards and three chequebooks and passbooks.

