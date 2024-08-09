Delhi Police arrest ISIS terrorist who was a key operative of ‘Pune module’

The special cell of Delhi Police arrested an alleged terrorist of Pune module of the Islamic State, or ISIS, from a location near the Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park at Ganga Baksh Marg in Delhi late on Thursday, barely a week before Independence Day celebrations in the Delhi. A senior Delhi Police officer said that Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali carried a reward of ₹ 3 lakh from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terrorist activities. (Representational image)

The terrorist, identified as 35-year-old Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, was apprehended with one pistol with cartridges in his possession, officials aware of the matter said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that Ali carried a reward of ₹3 lakh from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terrorist activities. “Ali, a college dropout, had attended a ‘deradicalisation programme’ of Delhi Police in 2018, when he was picked by intelligence agencies and the special cell. But he was later let off. NIA had announced the reward of ₹3 lakh each for information on the four alleged terror suspects — Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Shafi alias Abdulla of Jharkhand, Talha Liyakat Khan of Pune, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Daiperwala, both from Delhi — in connection with the ‘Pune ISIS module case’,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Pratiksha Godara, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said they received intel about his whereabouts, and arrested him around 11pm.

“A dedicated team of officials from the special cell immediately reached the spot and overpowered him. One-star pistol of .30 bore and three live cartridges were also recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against Rizwan. He was wanted by Delhi Police in a UAPA case in Delhi and by NIA in a similar case in Kalachowky area in Mumbai,” she said.

Another officer aware of the matter said that Ali had been evading capture since escaping custody of Pune police.

“Ali, a resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, also allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several high-profile targets in Delhi and Mumbai, along with other members of the Pune ISIS module. NIA had already arrested seven individuals involved in the ISIS Pune module. However, three suspects, including Rizwan, escaped during the crackdown. NIA had previously arrested several of Rizwan’s associates involved in the same module,” he added.