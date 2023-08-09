Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three, including husband, held for killing wife in south Delhi: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST

A man and three others have been arrested by Delhi police for the murder of a woman whose body was found in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a man and three others for murder after the unidentified body of a woman was found in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri.

Police said the woman’s body was found in the jungle near Jheel Khurd in Fatehpur Beri on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the woman has been identified as 31-year-old Sweety.

“Due to the condition in which the body was found, it was clear that she had been murdered. She was murdered by her husband and his two brothers. All three accused have been arrested,” said the DCP.

A murder case has been registered against the accused persons, and an investigation has been launched, an officer aware of the incident said.

