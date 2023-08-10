Rajouri Garden murder: Three more including a minor held

Delhi police on Thursday arrested three more people in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

(Representative Photo)

Police said one of the three suspects is a minor, adding that the key accused was arrested on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at the entrance of a shopping mall in Rajouri Garden on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“Four people were suspected to be involved in the murder. One was arrested on Wednesday and three others, on Thursday, including a minor,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Although the motive behind the murder was not officially communicated by the DCP, police officers aware of the matter said that an altercation between the victim and one of the alleged attackers took place around 7.30pm on Tuesday over a woman working at the mall.

The victim allegedly made remarks against the woman that led to a quarrel between him and one of the woman’s friends. Later, the key accused and three of his associates, including the minor, assaulted and stabbed the victim and fled the spot, said an officer.

He suffered stab wounds to his knees and thighs and was admitted to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

A case was registered at rhe Rajouri Garden police station on Wednesday. As per the preliminary inquiry, both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.