New Delhi, A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating aspiring models and several women of over ₹33 lakh by luring them with fake modelling assignments and false promises of marriage, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police arrests man for allegedly duping aspiring models, women of ₹33 lakh

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The accused, Kaushik Raj alias Aniket Singh Rajpoot, allegedly posed as a successful businessman associated with the fashion, advertising and event management industries to gain the confidence of victims, police said.

According to police, a case was registered at Mandawali police station on July 10 after a woman alleged that the accused befriended her through social media, promised to marry her and claimed he could arrange modelling assignments with a reputed mobile phone manufacturing company.

Police said the accused introduced himself to the complainant's family as their prospective son-in-law, produced a fabricated biodata with fake business credentials and a high income, and portrayed luxury vehicles and expensive properties as his own.

During the investigation, it was found that he allegedly prepared forged modelling agreements in the name of a company and induced the complainant and other aspiring models to deposit refundable security amounts for assignments.

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{{^usCountry}} "He also collected money for engagement arrangements, wedding venue bookings, travel, boutique registration and other expenses by falsely claiming that luxury hotel bookings had already been made," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He also collected money for engagement arrangements, wedding venue bookings, travel, boutique registration and other expenses by falsely claiming that luxury hotel bookings had already been made," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant and her associates allegedly suffered a wrongful loss of around ₹33.51 lakh, police said.

A police team analysed digital chats, bank account details and financial transactions before apprehending the accused. His mobile phone containing chats with the complainant and cheque books of three different bank accounts were recovered, police said.

Police said the accused allegedly used multiple identities and fake residential addresses to carry out similar frauds and spent the cheated money on luxury travel, clubs and expensive electronic gadgets.

"The accused was earlier arrested in an online concert ticket fraud case registered by the Cyber Police Station in Delhi's South district and was also found involved in a cheating case in Maharashtra. Several complaints alleging a similar modus operandi are also pending against him in Delhi, Maharashtra, Noida, Gurugram and West Bengal," he added.

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Further investigation is underway to verify forged documents, trace the money trail, identify additional victims and ascertain the involvement of other persons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.