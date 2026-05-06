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Delhi Police arrests sextortion racket kingpin from Rajasthan

Delhi Police arrests sextortion racket kingpin from Rajasthan

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:20 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested the alleged kingpin of a sextortion racket from Rajasthan's Mewat region for duping a 21-year-old man of 2.52 lakh through a fake video call and blackmail, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police arrests sextortion racket kingpin from Rajasthan

The accused, identified as Abas Khan , a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was allegedly involved in multiple sextortion and fraud cases and acted as a key operator in the cybercrime network, police said.

According to the police, the case came to light after a Delhi resident lodged an online complaint alleging that he was extorted after receiving a friend request from a woman.

During chats, the complainant shared his mobile number following which he received a video call in which obscene content was played.

"Soon after disconnecting the call, he started receiving threats that his video had been recorded and would be circulated on social media if he failed to pay money," a senior police officer said.

Fearing public humiliation, the victim transferred 2.52 lakh in multiple transactions, she added.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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