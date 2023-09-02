Gangster arrested from west Delhi after evading police for 4 years

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who was wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the last four years, officers said on Saturday. The suspect, Mustafa Tyagi,48, is allegedly a member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, police added.

Mustafa Tyagi was also mentioned in an MCOCA case registered against the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang at the Hari Nagar police station in 2019, because of the group’s organised criminal activities. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that Tyagi, a resident of Tihar village, was arrested from Rajdhani Park in Nangloi in west Delhi. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Police said Tyagi is a relative of gangster Salman Tyagi, who has ties with the Neeraj Bawana gang. “Apart from being wanted in a case of MCOCA, he is involved in five criminal cases and wanted in two,” Dhaliwal said.

Police said that they received informationon Wednesday morning that Tyagi was in west Delhi after which teams were alerted and the informer network was activated. A specific input was then received about Tyagi’s presence at Rajdhani Park in Nangloi from where he was apprehended at 10.40am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The police team asked him to stop and surrender. However, he whipped out a pistol and aimed it towards the team. However, the officers overpowered him,” the officer said.

According to police, the five criminal cases Tyagi is involved in are that of murder, attempt to murder, abduction, extortion, robbery, Arms Act etc., across police stations in Delhi.

Besides, Tyagi was also mentioned in an MCOCA case registered against the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang at the Hari Nagar police station in 2019, because of the group’s organised criminal activities.

“Tyagi is wanted and has been on the run in this case since them,” said Dhaliwal.

The special CP added that Tyagi and other members of the gang had on May 7 last year allegedly murdered Ajay Chaudhary, the president of Keshopur Mandi, over a personal rivalry. “The accused is wanted in this case as well. The process to declare him a proclaimed offender in the case is underway,” Dhaliwal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}