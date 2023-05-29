Wrestlers’ protest organisers booked on charges of rioting

The Delhi Police on Sunday booked the organisers of the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly, hours after officers detained several of the demonstrating athletes, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and dismantled makeshift tents at the protest site.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangita Phogat pinned to the ground by security personnel on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The police action came after the wrestlers intensified their protest, which began on April 23, and decided to march to the new Parliament, soon after its inauguration on Sunday. Officers also secured the Capital’s borders at Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu, and detained the wrestlers’ supporters, who had arrived to be a part of the women’s mahapanchayat and the march to Parliament.

The mahapanchayat, comprising farmers and khaps from other states, was to demand for Singh’s arrest.

Police claimed the wrestlers jumped three layers of barricades. Visuals on social media purportedly showed wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat clinging to each other with the National Flag in their hands and trying to stave off police personnel.

After a lot of resistance, which saw the Phogat sisters pinned to the ground while clinging to each other, they were put in police buses and taken to police stations. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Punia was taken to Mayur Vihar police station in a police car. Malik was taken to Burari police station while the Phogats were detained at the Kalkaji police station.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order), said the wrestlers violated police orders and assaulted women police personnel. “They almost created a riot-like situation and damaged public property,” said Pathak. He denied that the police assaulted them. “Only body-to-body force was used to restrain them,” said Pathak.

Police said they detained about 700 protesters, including 109 from Jantar Mantar.

Sunil Chhetri, who captains the Indian national football team, tweeted in the wrestlers’ support, writing, “Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be.”

Later in the evening, a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant, disobedience, causing hurt to a public servant, and criminal force, and under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, was registered at Parliament Street police station, said a senior police officer.

It was not immediately known who all have been named in the FIR.

Vinesh said the wrestlers were being detained even though they only wanted to protest peacefully. “Today, the new Parliament building, a symbol of democracy, is being inaugurated. It is sad that on the same day, we are not allowed to take out a peaceful protest march. This is the death of democracy,” she said.

Police said that once the women were let off by 7.30pm, they will allow the men to disperse by night.

After her release, Malik took to Twitter and said their protest will continue at Jantar Mantar. “Our struggle has not ended. We will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar again,” she tweeted.

However, Pathak said the wrestlers’ return is out of the question. “Earlier they did not have a written permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, but we were agreeing to their wishes. Now, that has been withdrawn because of their conduct,” he said.

