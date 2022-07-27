Delhi Police bust interstate gang of conmen, 2 held

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, on Thursday, busted an interstate racket of conmen and arrested two persons from Ghaziabad who cheated innocent people on the pretext of providing them with insurance policies and getting them their money back in case of lapsed policies. Police have also recovered papers of the properties and two four-wheelers the men bought with the proceeds of the crime, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO unit) KPS Malhotra said that a man (whose identity police did not release) complained to IFSO about being cheated of ₹2.80 crore over 7-8 years by an unknown group of people on the pretext of insurance policies and getting back money stuck in lapsed insurance policies. “During the course of investigation, we undertook an exhaustive exercise of identifying the money trail and digital footprints, and found that about 30 bank accounts were used to dupe the complainant. The analysis of the money trail and the electronic records revealed that the racket was being operated across several states and many tiers. There are transactions of more than ₹12 crore n the alleged accounts and over 500 people have been duped by the gang,” he said.

He added that during technical analysis, police noticed that the conmen used fake SIM cards for tele-calling and created fake accounts for receiving money and money laundering. “We found they were operating in Dundahera and Crossings Republik areas of Ghaziabad. On Thursday, we laid a trap near Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad, and apprehended two persons-- SS Kumar (29) and A Nayak (29). While Kumar belongs to Bihar, Nayak is from Rajasthan. After graduating from school, both of them started working in a company providing customer support in the insurance sector. From that job, they learnt all the aspects of telecalling and started conning people. Raids are on to nab their other associates, who provide them with the data for telecalling as well as fake bank accounts,” the DCP said.

Malhotra also said that both the men have confessed to their involvement in the crime. “During sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they procure fake SIM cards to communicate and for telecalling and fake accounts for receiving the money and laundering ti. They have duped more than 500 people so far of more than ₹12 crore. So far, we have identified 30 victims. The police have also recovered two mobile phones used for telecalling, five debit cards of fake accounts, 20 debit/credit cards of various accounts, one Tata Nexon car, one more vehicle and papers of two properties purchased from proceeds of the crime in Noida and eight cheque books of various accounts,” he said.