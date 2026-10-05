Delhi Police bust interstate heroin supply network and factory in Lucknow

An interstate heroin supply network and manufacturing unit based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was busted by the Delhi Police on Monday. Four people were arrested and 7.076kg of the contraband worth crores of rupees in the international market was recovered, police said.

Four people were arrested and 7.076kg of the contraband worth crores of rupees in the international market was recovered, police said. (Representational image)

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Police first learned about this operation on September 16, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal. The Rohini district’s special staff team led by inspector Sandeep Godara learned about the movement of narcotic substances in Begampur. The team laid a trap in Rohini Sector 32 and intercepted a Maruti Grand Vitara car.

“We caught 58-year-old Laxman Hooda, who came in the car to deliver 300 grams of heroin. The car was searched and 300 grams of heroin and ₹3 lakh cash were recovered. A case under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Begampur police station, and an investigation was initiated,” added Jaiswal.

Further investigation led to the arrest of source supplier Anil alias Bhola, 51, from Sonepat, Haryana, and 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his Mahindra XUV-700 SUV. Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, police conducted a raid on Sunday at an illegal heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, and apprehended Bablu, 35.

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{{^usCountry}} During the raid, the team recovered 6.275kg of freshly manufactured heroin. The search also resulted in the recovery of 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, one tub, a gas cylinder, a mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, a wooden basket and other articles/material used in the illicit manufacturing process, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the raid, the team recovered 6.275kg of freshly manufactured heroin. The search also resulted in the recovery of 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, one tub, a gas cylinder, a mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, a wooden basket and other articles/material used in the illicit manufacturing process, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bablu’s interrogation led to the arrest of the manufacturing facility’s owner, Ruksar Ali alias Raju, who was caught from Bareilly after a pursuit of 120km,” said DCP Jaiswal.

Police said they are further investigating the case to identify the complete supply chain, financial links, procurement of manufacturing material and other associates connected with the network.