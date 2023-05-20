Cop, wife shot in Delhi’s Burari, probe on

A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police and his wife were shot at and robbed by two unidentified men on Friday night in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Saturday.

The couple, who live in Mukherjee Nagar, was taken to a hospital for treatment and their condiction was said to be stable, police said.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said that the incident took place at around 9.45pm when Harjeet Singh, who is posted in New Delhi region of the special cell, was out on a walk with his wife Swati Singh, 30. They were walking towards after Burari from Mukherjee Nagar, where Harjeet Singh had parked his motorcycle.

“When the couple was about to reach the Burari flyover, one of the two unidentified men suddenly caught the woman from behind, while the other shot at her. When Singh tried to resist them with the helmet in his hand, one of them fired once at him too. They then snatched Harjeet Singh’s phone and took ₹7,000 from him. While the head constable received a minor injury to the left side of his stomach, his wife received an injury near her chin. Both are currently out of danger after getting primary treatment from a local hospital,” the officer said.

A forensic team was deployed at the spot , which recovered two empty KF-765 cartridges, Kalsi said.

A case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been lodged at Burari police station.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of robbery at gunpoint. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and trying to identify the accused person,” the DCP said.