Delhi Police constable shoots brother-in-law after argument over dues

A Delhi Police constable posted at Greater Kailash killed his brother-in-law, who was posted as a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police, after they had a heated argument over some monetary issue in south west Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave.

Police identified the accused as Vikram Singh. His brother-in-law Virender Nandal (36), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, was staying with him for almost a week.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that they received a PCR call around 8am on Sunday and were informed that a person has incurred gunshot injury in Krishna Nagar area of Safdarjung Enclave. “When the team reached the spot, Virender was found with a bullet injury on his head. He was dead by that time,” said the DCP.

Acording to police, Virender was staying at Singh’s house for the last six days due to some work. Police said Singh had borrowed some money from Virender, who was pressurising him to return it.

“Singh and Virender had some dispute over the money transaction. Their fight took an ugly turn when Virender abused Singh. Since Singh was already under a lot of mental pressure, he pulled out his service revolver and shot Virender on his head,” said another police official.

Soon after Singh killed Virender, he went to his wife, who was in the other room, and told her that he killed her brother. She immediately raised an alarm and made a PCR call informing police about the incident.

“We nabbed Singh from the house, and seized the service revolver from him. We have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and are investigating into the matter,” said another official. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted at the Safdarjung hospital, police said.

During interrogation, Singh told police that his anger towards Virender started increasing as the latter used to abuse him and his family regularly. Singh said he could tolerate everything that was told to him but not to his family members. Singh said that the same happened on Sunday morning just before the argument flared up and he shot Virender in a fit of rage.

According to police , many arguments broke out between Singh and Virender in the last one week. Singh told Virender several times that he would sell off his property and return his money but Virender refused to budge.

Police said they are probing all angles—if Virender was shot right after the argument or was he sleeping at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer said that in February this year, Vikram alone managed to save four members of a family who were trapped in a house that caught fire in the Greater Kailash area.