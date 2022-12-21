Delhi Police destroy drugs seized in last seven years

Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed drugs seized after 2015 at the incinerator in outer Delhi’s Nilothi under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

A Delhi Police officer said that 2372.830 kilograms of marijuana, 213.697 kilograms of heroin, 22.378 kilograms of crude heroin and four kilograms of ketamine were seized between 2015 and 2022. Besides, five kilograms of pseudoephedrine, 26.161 kilograms of hashish, 3.4 grams of LSD, 204 grams of cocaine, 32 tablets of Addiso-KN, 39 bottles of Pakvil and 238.652 kilograms of other psychotropic substances were also seized in connection with 65 cases registered during this period. “All these recovered drugs, worth ₹1,513.05 crore in the international market, were destroyed in the presence of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and commissioner of police Sanjay Arora,” a Delhi Police statement said.

The officer quoted above added that between 2015 and 2022, 154 people were arrested in connection with interstate drug trafficking operations of the Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police. “Under the central government’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, Delhi Police are taking effective action against drug traffickers. Disposal of the seized drugs is also an indispensable part of this movement. Drug disposal committees (DDCs) of Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police, shortlisted seizures, which are no longer required for any legal proceedings and approval of the competent courts was obtained for their destruction. The DDCs physically examined, verified the weight and other details of each of seized items, with reference to the seizure report, report of chemical analysis and other documents. After completing all the mandatory procedures, these drugs were incinerated,” the statement said.