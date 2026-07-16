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Delhi Police files chargesheet in 11 days against rape accused

New Delhi:The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet within 11 days of registering an FIR against a man accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage, assaulting her, blackmailing her with private photographs and videos and later refusing to marry her, officials said on Wednesday

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 08:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet within 11 days of registering an FIR against a man accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage, assaulting her, blackmailing her with private photographs and videos and later refusing to marry her, officials said on Wednesday.

Survivor alleged that the accused concealed his religion, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, assaulted her and threatened to upload her photographs and videos on social media. (Representative photo)
Survivor alleged that the accused concealed his religion, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, assaulted her and threatened to upload her photographs and videos on social media. (Representative photo)

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station under Sections 69, 351(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She alleged that the accused concealed his religion, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, assaulted her and threatened to upload her photographs and videos on social media.

DCP (west) Hareshwar Swami said,“The accused was arrested soon after the FIR was registered. His mobile phone was seized for forensic examination and he was remanded to judicial custody. We found enough technical evidence supporting the allegations.”

Police recorded the complainant’s statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They also inspected the alleged crime scene, prepared a site plan and collected oral, documentary and electronic evidence.

Officials said the evidence collected helped the investigating officer to complete the probe and file the chargesheet within 11 days of the FIR.

Police said certified call detail records and forensic science laboratory (FSL) report of the seized mobile phone are awaited and will be submitted to the court through a supplementary chargesheet.

 
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