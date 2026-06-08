New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old former employee of a shop in Darya Ganj in a burglary case and recovered ₹3.36 lakh in cash stolen from the store, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police nabs ex-employee for Darya Ganj shop burglary, ₹3.36 lakh recovered

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The accused, Abhinash Kumar, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on June 5 following a multi-state operation, within days of the burglary.

"The burglary came to light on June 3 when a complaint was received at Darya Ganj police station. The complainant, a resident of Tilak Nagar, reported that unknown persons had broken the lock of his shop located at Kucha Challan in Darya Ganj during the intervening night and stolen a bag containing around ₹3.5 lakh from a cash box," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, police identified a scooty allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} Technical surveillance and intelligence gathering subsequently led investigators to Kumar, who had worked with the complainant about six months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical surveillance and intelligence gathering subsequently led investigators to Kumar, who had worked with the complainant about six months ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused had returned to his native village in Uttar Pradesh after committing the offence. Acting on specific inputs, the team traced him to Pratapgarh and arrested him.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed where he had hidden the stolen property, police said.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered the stolen bag and cash amounting to ₹3,36,650 from bushes behind an auto repair shop in the Shukulpur area of Pratapgarh district.

The scooter allegedly used in the burglary was also recovered from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. During verification, investigators found that the vehicle had been rented and was allegedly used by the accused to facilitate the crime and avoid detection.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.