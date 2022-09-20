Delhi Police personnel get 180 per month for cycles, but spend more, HC told

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the authorities to take instructions for increasing the amount given for cycle allowances to Delhi Police personnel, while noting the police’s stand that the expenditure on transportation is much more than what is being offered.

Delhi Police informed a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad that Delhi Police constables and head constables are paid ₹180 per month for using and maintaining cycles, but they are spending much more on conveyance as they ride motorcycles.

The counsel for the Delhi Police sought time to modify the document which grants cycle allowance to constables and head constables.

The court granted Delhi Police eight weeks to modify the order and listed the matter for further hearing on January 24, 2023.

The high court was hearing a petition by a lawyer Sanser Pal Singh, which alleged that more than 53,000 police personnel are fraudulently drawing allowance for using cycles. The plea has sought an inquiry concerning the police officials, claiming “cycle (maintenance) allowance”, in addition to a travelling allowance, in the “guise of using cycles” even when they are not using that mode of transportation.

As the petitioner advocate said police officials were not using bicycles but still claiming the allowance, the chief justice shot back, “You are roaming around in cars and if a police constable is using a bicycle, you are having a problem with it”.

The counsel for the Delhi Police showed certain documents to the bench that constables and head constables are paid ₹180 per month for using and maintaining cycles and the fact is that they are spending much more as they ride motorcycles.

The plea had stated that a public servant drawing an allowance, which he does not deserve, is a form of corruption as payments are made from the hard-earned money of taxpayers.

The petitioner said that an allowance of ₹180 in the name of “cycle (maintenance) allowance” is paid to Delhi Police officials and lakhs of rupees are drawn annually under that head.