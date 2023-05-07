Tihar murder: Delhi Police quiz 4 suspects for first time

New Delhi: Four days after gangster Tillu Tajpuria was murdered by fellow inmates, a team of the Delhi Police’s special cell on Saturday visited the crime scene in Tihar jail and interrogated the four prisoners accused of carrying out the murder, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Tihar jail officers discovered that before the murder, Tajpuria’s attackers also removed an exhaust fan from the jail premises, took out its blades, and sharpened them to prepare the knives used in the attack. (Sourced)

The investigation was transferred from the west Delhi district police to the special cell, following which the team visited the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail officers discovered that before the murder, Tajpuria’s attackers also removed an exhaust fan from the jail premises, took out its blades, and sharpened them to prepare the knives used in the attack. “They seemed to have rubbed the blades against rough surfaces to sharpen them,” said the jail officer on condition of anonymity.

The officers have also learnt that some or all of the attackers consumed painkillers before the murder so that if they got caught and were thrashed by other prisoners or jail personnel, the medicines would lessen the physical pain. “Prisoners often smuggle in pills, including recreational drugs, while visiting court,” said a second officer requesting anonymity.

The special cell investigators questioned the four prisoners to understand their planning and whether they received any kind of logistical support from the jail authorities, officers said.

“This wasn’t a spontaneous murder or one that was planned in a hurry. This was meticulously planned and we questioned the suspects to identify whether they received any support from the jail officers or the guards,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

Among the various aspects being probed by the team was why Tajpuria was moved to a jail infested with associates of his rival, the late Jitender Gogi.

“Tajpuria was moved from Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi to Tihar over a month ago on the grounds that his life was under threat in Mandoli from members of the Gogi gang. So, we are investigating why Tajpuria was shifted to another jail where members of the Gogi gang were already in abundance,” said the officer.

The police said that they are inquiring about the circumstances in which Tajpuria was shifted to Tihar and who were the officers responsible for this decision.

The police are also probing if the attack was to happen a day earlier on Monday but was postponed due to “unfavourable conditions” such as stronger vigil.

“In addition, we are probing if the sirens in the prisoners’ cells were working or not, and if the usual strength of the police personnel in that jail was maintained or not on the day of the murder,” the officer said.

HT had earlier accessed the CCTV footage from inside ward number 5 at Tihar jail numbers 8 and 9 and reported on Thursday that the brutal assault on Tajpuria continued in the presence of the jail staff even as he was being taken to the hospital.

The officer said that the investigation was ongoing and they will only come to conclusions with more visits and interrogations.