Man booked for threatening to share minor’s explicit photos in Delhi

Delhi Police have registered a case three days after a 16-year-old girl approached them stating that a man she met on social media platform Instagram was threatening to share her private photographs online if she did not remain friends with him. Police on Thursday said that the suspect, whose age police are yet to verify, is on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a case under sections 354D (Stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that the minor approached the Bhajanpura police station on Monday with her parents and said that she had met a man online a few months ago and the two became friends. “Eventually, the girl shared her private photographs with him. However, it turned out that he was also talking to the girl’s best friend and shared her pictures with the friend,” the officer said.

The girl’s friend later informed her about the photographs. “Angered by this, she told the man that she wouldn’t speak to him again. She cut all ties with him around February. However, the man then started threatening her that he will circulate her pictures on social media if she didn’t speak to him,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The threats increased over months and on Monday, she finally approached the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a case under sections 354D (Stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered. “Teams are working to nab the suspect who has been identified. He will be apprehended soon. His age will be verified once he has been apprehended,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON