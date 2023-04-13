Woman says she was gang-raped in Malviya Nagar when she was a minor

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two men in a car in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar in September 2020 when she was a minor girl, the Delhi Police said on Thursday after registering a case on her complaint.

The woman brought the crime to the notice of the police on Wednesday after one of the suspects allegedly recently threatened to share a video clip of the sexual assault on social media. “We have registered a case of gang rape, threat and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Chandan Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The police are still in the process of ascertaining the identities of the suspects, because of which no one was arrested or questioned by Thursday.

The woman told the police that she had befriended a businessman in his late 20s on social media. “In September 2020, the man offered to help her get a job and called her to Malviya Nagar police station outside which he waited in a car with two other persons,” said the DCP, quoting the complainant.

The trio allegedly drove her to some location in Malviya Nagar where two of them took turns to rape her and recorded the assault on a mobile phone, the police said.

“The woman wasn’t in touch with the suspects after that, but recently the businessman began threatening her again to release that video clip on social media. So, she lodged a complaint with us,” said another police officer not authorised to speak to the media.

The woman has been counselled and the police are investigating, the DCP said.