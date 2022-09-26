Delhi Police reunited 132 missing children, 18 adults with families this year

As many as 132 missing children and 18 adults have been traced and reunited with their families this year till September 19 by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the crime branch of Delhi Police, officials said. They include 42 boys, 90 girls, four men and 14 women.

Many of the missing persons had been traced after a long time, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police, crime.

“While 132 of these recoveries are based on the cases of missing lodged at different police stations, the AHTU traced the remaining missing persons on the basis of entries in the daily diaries,” Yadav said. “The AHTU has so far arrested altogether 148 persons while tracing these missing persons.”

The AHTU has also traced many persons from different states, he added. “The team of AHTU recently recovered one kidnapped minor girl, who was missing since 2016, from a place in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said. “\She was 15 at the time of missing, and has now turned 21 years. The AHTU has also recovered her two minor children of two years and nine months. The suspect has also been arrested in this case.”

The AHTU has traced many senior citizens as well, he said. “Out of 150 recoveries this year, two have been reported in their late 50s. Most of the missing persons have been traced from bus stands, railway stations and other crowded places in the city. During the last 15 days, the AHTU has found over 40 people who had been reported missing or kidnapped in Delhi,” he said.

“Under Operation Milap project of Delhi police, which was launched in December 2014, the AHTU develops information, rescues the trafficked or kidnapped person and arrests the kidnappers,” Yadav said. “Later, the rescued persons are counselled and, after finding their addresses, they are reunited with their families.”

Two minors and one 24-year-old man was recently recovered by his team, said Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police, crime.

“A reward of ₹20,000 was declared for tracing each of them,” Veer said. “In another case, the AHTU recovered one kidnapped minor girl from a place in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim was kidnapped on March 27 this year from a place in Dwarka district. The call details of more than 132 mobile numbers were analysed in this case and later the prime suspect was arrested from Mavai Ahir village in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.”