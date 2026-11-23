A man accused of stabbing five policemen inside Delhi’s Jama Masjid police station and fleeing with a stolen motorcycle was shot at by a police team in central Delhi’s Chitli Qabar area on Monday, police said. He sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Five policemen sustained injuries to their necks and faces in the knife attack. more less

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The injured man, identified as Nabeel, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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According to the police, the first incident took place around 2.30 pm at the Jama Masjid police station, where Nabeel had been called for questioning following a complaint about a family dispute involving his mother and sister.

“Our staff said Nabeel was called to the police station for an enquiry after a complaint was filed of a family dispute involving his mother and sister. However, when he arrived, he started attacking our staff with a knife,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The officer said five police personnel sustained injuries to their necks and faces before Nabeel managed to escape.

Police said Nabeel stole a two-wheeler parked outside the police station while fleeing. The injured personnel were initially taken to Sanjeevan Hospital and later referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officers were alerted and an operations team from the district was deployed to apprehend him. The team traced Nabeel to the Chitli Qabar area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officers were alerted and an operations team from the district was deployed to apprehend him. The team traced Nabeel to the Chitli Qabar area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The team managed to catch him but even during his arrest, he again tried to attack our team with a knife. The police team was compelled to open fire at him to bring him under control. He has received bullet injuries and is being evacuated to a nearby hospital,” the DCP said.