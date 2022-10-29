Delhi Police special cell recover guns, grenades from Delhi, Punjab

The Delhi Police special cell, in an operation across Delhi and Punjab lasting over a month, has arrested four sharpshooters, including those associated with the Pakistan-backed Khalistani nexus of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and has recovered arms and ammunition from the accused, officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused have been identified as Lakhwinder, who was nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan on September 24; Gurjeet, apprehended near Kashmiri Gate on October 13; and Harmander Singh, 26 and Sukhdev, 28 who were held from Moga in Punjab.

Deepak alias Tinu, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi- Goldy Brar gang who was one of the main accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder on May 29 and who had fled police custody, has also been arrested from Rajasthan’s Alwar, the officer said.

According to police, Lakhwinder and Gurjeet were first arrested by the special cell, who in turn revealed that Harmender and Sukhdev were overseeing a major chunk of cross-border operations for Landa and Rinda, following which they were arrested as well.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects told police about arms and ammunition that were dropped across the India-Pakistan border and were coordinated by Harmender and Sukhdev.

“Four pistols and 11 live cartridges, one pump action rifle were recovered from Lakhwinder Singh, one pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Gurjeet, one AK-47 assault rifle, two pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Harminder Singh, one MP-5 submachine gun, two pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Sukhdev and five Chinese HE grenades and two pistols were recovered from Deepak,” the DCP said.