Delhi Police take actor Leena Maria Paul, partner, into 3 days’ remand

Two Tihar jail prisoners, actor Leena Maria Paul and her partner Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were taken out on custody by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on three days’ police remand.

The ED is probing allegations of money laundering against the two, who were recently arrested for duping the wife of a city-based industrialist. Delhi Police have said that Sukesh Chandrashekar spoofed a senior government officer’s landline number and called Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of Religare Enterprises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar allegedly promised to help get her husband out on bail and took the money from her, which was handed to his contacts, according to the Delhi Police.

A Tihar Jail officer confirmed that the ED on Saturday took the two prisoners into custody for three days.

Police in June registered a case after Singh’s wife filed a complaint. Though police have officially not revealed the amount that Singh’s wife paid, people aware of the investigation said this was at least ₹4 crore.

The Delhi Police have arrested at least 13 people in the case, including jail officials, a branch manager of a private bank in Connaught Place and Chandrashekhar’s partner, actor Leena Maria Paul. Paul was arrested on September 5 for helping Chandrashekhar pull off the scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekar was arrested in 2017 by Delhi Police for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping his party retain its two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officials.