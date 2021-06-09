Delhi Police trains youngsters to bolster healthcare services

With the second wave of the pandemic having wreaked havoc on Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure, Delhi Police is now training hundreds of youngsters in general duty assistance and emergency medical services under its YUVA initiative. This project has been conceived to help bridge the gap in the requirement for healthcare professionals in the city, and also keeps in purview the expected third wave of Covid-19.

In the health sector, the youngsters are being employed across various hospitals and private firms, to offer services under different categories. “After being trained under YUVA, the youngsters are working in home care services for Covid patients, as emergency medical technicians (EMT) and general duty assistants at hospitals, and also at various path labs as lab assistants,” says Rajeev Kumar, one of the trainers who is imparting knowledge under this programme. “We teach the students at various skill centres provided by Delhi Police, use smart classes, latest equipment and then reach out to companies for employment opportunities. During the pandemic, we conducted classes both online and offline, and many of the trained professionals have now found jobs in the city,” adds Kumar.

One of the trained youngsters, Shivam Singh, a 19-year-old, is grateful to have found support from the police department. “I was introduced to the programme by a friend, went to a few classes and fell in love with the process of education and training. In the three month course, I was trained to be a nurse. I’m currently working as a home nurse with a private firm, and taking care of Covid patients in Gurugram’s sector 22. I’m glad to be able to give something to the society, while earning enough to sustain myself,” says Singh.

Yamini Sharma, another 19-year-old who was trained as an EMT, is now working at a private hospital in Delhi and assisting in the vaccination programme. “Whenever there is a vaccination drive at private companies, I’m sent to assist the team as a data entry operator and keep the information for the process, manage verification of individuals amid other tasks. Even amid the pandemic, I’m happy that I’m employed and can contribute to my family during this distressing time,” says Sharma.

Devesh Srivastava, special commissioner of police (Economic Offences Wing) is overseeing this programme, which he feels acts useful in keeping youngsters away from bad influences.

Devesh Srivastava, special commissioner of police (Economic Offences Wing), who is overseeing the programme, says, “It’s important to keep youngsters off the streets and away from bad influences, which is why YUVA trains them. We select youngsters between the age of 17 and 25 years, train them for 3-4 months, and then help them connect to a potential employer. Due to the pandemic, many youngsters lost their jobs and this became a good platform to reskill themselves and join the health sector. We will be bringing more unemployed youth within the purview of the programme and help place them as technicians and assistants in different hospitals and centres after completing their training.”

