Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Air quality deteriorates to ‘Severe’ category

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered closure of all primary schools for Friday and Saturday.

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: There is no respite for Delhiites on Friday as the national capital and its neighbouring districts continue to battle severe air pollution, that has forced the city government to order closure of all government and primary schools for two days (Friday and Saturday). This is in addition to the ban imposed on non-essential construction activities, and on the plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

  • Fri, 03 Nov 2023 08:19 AM

    Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Air quality ‘severe’ in national capital

    As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality across Delhi has deteriorated to ‘Severe’ category. AQI (air quality index) at 491 in Jahangirpuri, 486 (RK Puram), 473 (IGI Airport) and 438 (Lodhi Road).

