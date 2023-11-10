close_game
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain grants vital respite to city ahead of Diwali
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain grants vital respite to city ahead of Diwali

Nov 10, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain swiftly improved Delhi's air quality. Favourable winds to bring further improvement.

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Overnight rain brought a swift improvement to Delhi's air quality on Friday, dispelling the lingering haze of over 10 days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved from 460 at 11 pm on Thursday to 376 at 9 am on Friday. With favourable wind speeds aiding pollutant dispersion, further improvement is anticipated.

People move on the Kartavya Path after overnight rain, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10.
People move on the Kartavya Path after overnight rain, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10.(PTI)

The AQI, an average of the past 24 hours, reflects this positive trend. The city, formerly the world's most polluted until Thursday, witnessed a significant improvement in its AQI.

Safdarjung Observatory noted 6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, with most areas in Delhi experiencing light rain. Noida, Gurugram, and neighboring areas also received light to moderate rainfall.

    Delhi Pollution Live Updates: National capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog

    Friday morning brought relief to New Delhi and its suburbs as overnight rain provided respite from the toxic air. Authorities were considering cloud seeding to further improve the air quality in the national capital.

Topics
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
