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Delhi: 'Proclaimed offender' arrested for sexual assault of minor

Delhi: 'Proclaimed offender' arrested for sexual assault of minor

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender who was part of a gang that sexually assaulted a boy at gunpoint in southwest Palam area, an official said on Thursday.

Delhi: 'Proclaimed offender' arrested for sexual assault of minor

The accused, identified as Gulzar alias Sonu , a resident of Palam Village, was apprehended on April 29.

Gulzar had been absconding since then and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on December 15, 2025.

He was arrested under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 118-1 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the official said.

Section 6 of POCSO imposes rigorous imprisonment for at least 20 years, extending to life imprisonment, along with a fine or death penalty.

Police said the case pertains to an incident on October 5, 2024, when a boy was subjected to physical and sexual assault by four men - identified as Ajay, Neeraj, Kamal and Gulzar - in the Palam area.

During interrogation, Gulzar allegedly admitted his involvement in the crime and disclosed that he had been on the run to avoid arrest, frequently shifting locations, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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