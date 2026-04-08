Delhi proposes to purchase additional water from Haryana for summer

New Delhi The Munak Canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has proposed to purchase raw water, beyond its allocated share, from Haryana to meet growing water demand, especially during peak summer, officials aware of the development said. Besides, the body also plans to demand 51 cusecs of drinking water, instead of the irrigation water currently being supplied, they said.

A senior DJB official, who did not wish to be named, said that talks were held with the Haryana irrigation department in Chandigarh, during which the proposals were made. Officials from the water utility said that the city needs the water for the May-June period, when the water crisis in certain pockets of the Capital worsens.

“The distribution of water between two states is based on the 1994 water sharing agreement signed between the riparian states of Yamuna. We have made two requests to Haryana counterparts. The 51 cusecs of water allocated to us under the irrigation quota should be utilised for drinking water needs. Secondly, we have also proposed to purchase additional water on a cubic-feet basis. If we can get 100 cusecs of additional water, it will help operationalise the new water treatment plants,” the senior official said.

A water-stressed city, Delhi remains primarily reliant on its neighbours for its raw water supply. It includes 1,133 cusecs or 612.5 million gallons per day (MGD) from the Yamuna, DSB and CLC canals; 470 cusec (254.08mgd) from the Ganga and around 135mgd from groundwater resources, such as tubewells and Ranney wells.

The 2025-26 economic survey tabled in the Delhi assembly states that the DJB now estimates the city’s water demand at 1250mgd, with projected peak supply in summer estimated at 1,002mgd, leaving a demand-supply gap of 248mgd.

A second DJB official, who did not wish to be named, said that two new water treatment plants, the Dwarka Phase-2 and a new unit at Chandrawal, are nearing completion but cannot be operationalised due to the non-availability of raw water.

“For 51 cusecs of irrigation water, we are willing to provide twice the amount of treated water for irrigation purpose. Delhi will seek additional allocation as per renegotiation of the 1994 agreement which has expired after three decades. We have also proposed to make payments in lieu of 100 cusecs of additional water. We are willing to provide ₹71 per 2,500 cubic feet which is the standard rate,” the official said.

To reduce water loss during inflow from the Delhi Sub-Branch canal, DJB has proposed to concrete-line the canal base. “The issue is that the Haryana wishes to claim the water savings due to concretisation of the canal. In that case, Delhi would not be willing to incur the costs for concrete lining of the canal. The CLC canal is already lined, which has significantly reduced the losses,” the second official said.