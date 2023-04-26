Delhi Public School students evacuated after bomb threat

An email warning of bombs being planted in the Delhi Public School (DPS) in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road forced police to evacuate students and other people and launch a search on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Delhi police said the bomb threat email was sent from a server in the United States. (PTI)

As of 10.30am on Wednesday, no explosives were detected in the school premises even though search operations continued, said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

The officer said that the email warning about the explosives was sent on Tuesday evening, but the school informed police around 8.30am on Wednesday, following which the search was launched.

“We got the school administration to send all the students home. We are conducting the search with bomb detection teams and sniffer dogs,” said Deo.

The DCP said that the email was sent from a server in the United States because of which it would take time to identify the sender.

The bomb threat email comes just days after The Indian School received a similar email a few days ago, forcing a similar evacuation and search which eventually yielded no explosives. It was the second such call at that school in the last six months.

