Delhi PWD directs all officials to register on e-office system

New Delhi

The direction, issued through an office memorandum dated September 2 by the PWD’s director (personnel), also asked controlling heads of offices to subsequently furnish details of officials who are yet to be onboarded to the system by September 10. (Representative photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed its officials, including assistant engineers and office superintendents, to register themselves on the government’s e-office system within 10 days and post timely updates about projects under them.

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The direction, issued through an office memorandum dated September 2 by the PWD’s director (personnel), also asked controlling heads of offices to subsequently furnish details of officials who are yet to be onboarded to the system by September 10.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring wider use of e-office, which has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). They said that the PWD website, where project-related information and updates have also been made available through its e-filing system, has remained largely inactive in recent months.

The memorandum, a copy of which was accessed by HT, stated that e-office was already operational in the department, with officials of the executive-engineer rank and above already mapped on the system, with work going on through e-files.

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{{^usCountry}} The order stated that training sessions were held for office representatives during e-office implementation in 2025, and that offices were, therefore, aware of the prerequisites for mapping officials to the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order stated that training sessions were held for office representatives during e-office implementation in 2025, and that offices were, therefore, aware of the prerequisites for mapping officials to the system. {{/usCountry}}

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“Accordingly, all controlling heads of a particular office are requested to furnish information officer wise of AEs, OS, UDC, LDC and Accountants to this office positively by 10.09.2026,” the memorandum read.

The department specified that an active government email ID is mandatory for mapping officials onto e-office and those without an active government email ID have been asked to get one created or activated through their controlling officer within 10 days.

A senior PWD official said the exercise would help ensure that officers dealing with ongoing works use the digital system regularly to record and share updates, reducing dependence on manual movement of files.

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“Since, E-Office has been made mandatory for working through E-file for officials of all ranks as mentioned previously, all controlling heads are requested to furnish the information on priority in a time bounded manner,” the order stated.

The direction has been circulated to senior PWD officials, including principal secretaries, chief engineers and superintending engineers, for further dissemination among field-level officials.