delhi news

Delhi receives highest August rainfall in 12 years, leads to waterlogging

IMD rainfall data shows that the Safdarjung observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 112.1mm rainfall between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday
By Vatsala Shrangi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:58 AM IST
A cycle rider wades through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rains at AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 31. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT photo)

Delhi has received 112.1mm rainfall over the past 24 hours -- the highest single day rainfall received in the month in 12 years, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) records. The continuous spell of rainfall led to massive waterlogging on key stretches, residential colonies and low-lying areas.

IMD rainfall data shows that the Safdarjung observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 112.1mm rainfall between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, the Minto Bridge (both carriageways) was shut for traffic movement because of heavy waterlogging. “Traffic has been diverted from Connaught Place to Barakhamba while traffic coming from Kamla Market has been diverted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg,” the traffic police Twitter handle posted.

Other stretches affected are Dhaula Kuan, Zakhira underpass, Azad Market subway, Lajpat Nagar metro station, Aurobindo Marg near AIIMS flyover, Jangpura metro station, from AIIMS to Moolchand, Ring Road (Moolchand bear Red Light).

Delhi’s earlier record of a heavy spell during this month was on September 10, 2009, when it received 98.3 mm rainfall.

On Tuesday, the city recieved 84.1mm rainfall over six hours. “The monsoon trough has shifted back southwards and is close to Delhi. Also, easterly winds had come back to the northwest region hence the rainfall. Scattered light to moderate showers are likely to continue till September 3,” said an IMD official.

Delhi has been receiving short and intense spells of rainfall instead of it being more uniformly distributed this season, which, weather experts say, adversely affects the ecology.

