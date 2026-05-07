Delhi recorded most crimes against senior citizens in 2024, says NCRB data

Although Delhi registered a decline in the number of crimes against senior citizens in 2024, when compared to 2022 and 2023, the Capital continued to top the charts for crimes against senior citizens in metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report.

Across all metropolitan cities, 4,107 cases of crimes against senior citizens were registered in 2024, compared to 4,412 in 2023 and 3,996 in 2022. (Shutterstock)

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According to NCRB data for 19 metropolitan cities, Delhi registered 1,267 crimes against senior citizens in 2024, ahead of Mumbai (791), Bengaluru (660), Nagpur (204) and Kochi (203). In all, Delhi accounted for nearly one in every five such cases reported across metropolitan cities, as per the report.

Across all metropolitan cities, 4,107 cases of crimes against senior citizens were registered in 2024, compared to 4,412 in 2023 and 3,996 in 2022.

However, the report also highlighted wide variations in police investigation outcomes. Delhi’s rate of filing charge sheets was 51.6%, identical to Mumbai’s, and below the metropolitan average of 59.1%. Bengaluru reported a slightly lower rate of 57.4%. In contrast, Chennai recorded a significantly higher rate of 89.7%, while Indore and Kozhikode topped the list, at 96%.

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{{^usCountry}} The NCRB tables further showed theft, grievous hurt and snatching were among the most commonly reported offences against senior citizens in metropolitan areas, with Delhi recording particularly high numbers in theft and snatching cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCRB tables further showed theft, grievous hurt and snatching were among the most commonly reported offences against senior citizens in metropolitan areas, with Delhi recording particularly high numbers in theft and snatching cases. {{/usCountry}}

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