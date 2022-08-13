Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive

Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago.

Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus. One death has been reported from Kerala.

Worldwide, the United States is among the worst-hit countries and Europe is among the worst-hit regions. More than 31,000 cases have been registered this year globally in over 80 countries that have not historically reported the virus. In the US alone, over 11,000 cases have been logged so far.

Earlier this month, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had allayed concerns in parliament over the spread of the virus, asserting that it's not new.

“Monkeypox is not a new disease in India and in the world. Since 1970, a lot of cases have been seen in the world from Africa. The WHO (World Health Organization) has paid special attention to this. Monitoring has started in India also,” he had said.

Lessons learnt amid the pandemic would prove to be helpful in the fight against monkeypox, he had asserted.

While the US and Europe are considering vaccines used for smallpox in prevention against the monkeypox virus, experts in India are also said to be holding discussions on the viable path forward.

Last month, the World Health Organization had declared a global health emergency over monkeypox.

The world health body also warned that "stigma can be as dangerous as the virus", referring to a majority of cases being reported among gay men.

