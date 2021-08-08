Delhi records 66 new Covid cases, no deaths for fifth time during second wave

Delhi recorded 66 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday taking its tally to 1.43 million, a health department bulletin showed. The Capital, however, did not see a single death because of the coronavirus disease, according to data released by the health department. This is the fifth time during the second wave of the pandemic that Delhi has had zero deaths. The national capital did not record any deaths on August 4, August 2, July 18 and July 24.

So far, Delhi has recorded 25,066 deaths. Delhi’s positivity rate remained the same as it was on Saturday at 0.10%. At least 67,316 tests were conducted in the Capital in the last 24 hours out of which 47,025 tests were RT-PCR tests.

Authorities in Delhi inoculated 119,942 people in the last 24 hours against Covid-19 and 10.67 million to date. The Capital has vaccinated 2.93 million people fully while 7.74 million people have been given one dose at least.

The Delhi government has relaxed several restrictions, which were placed earlier after fresh Covid-19 cases dropped in the last few days. The government announced that it will partially reopen schools for students of Class 10 and Class 12 starting Monday. The government order stated that students can go to the school for admission-related work, which includes counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

On Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that weekly markets in the Capital will be allowed to operate. Kejriwal, however, stressed that people should strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures amid the easing of curbs. The government said it is concerned about people’s livelihoods but Covid-19 guidelines must be followed to curb the spread of the disease.