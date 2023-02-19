Delhi records February's highest maximum temperature in two years

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing the weather department, adding it was seven notches above the season's average. This was also higher than the maximum temperature recorded in February in two years, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 50 per cent and 95 per cent.

Shallow fog is in the forecast for Monday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 32 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD further said.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 332 - in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.6 and 11.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

