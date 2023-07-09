Delhi records third-highest single day rainfall; CM cancels officials’ Sunday off

Delhi recorded 153 mm rainfall between 8:30am on Saturday till 8:30am on Sunday, its third highest single-day rainfall for July over a 24-hour period, with more rains expected on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD has issued a yellow alert and warning of moderate rain for Delhi on Sunday (File Photo)

According to the IMD officials, this was the highest rainfall over a 24-hour period since July 25, 1982, when the capital had recorded 169.9 mm rainfall. The highest-ever 24hr rainfall in July was recorded on July 20, 1958, when the city had received 266.2 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded over Saturday and Sunday surpassed the 133.4 mm mark recorded on July 9, 2003, added officials.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert and warning of moderate rain for Delhi on Sunday.

According to MeT, rainfall below 15 mm is considered ‘light’, 15 mm to 64.5 mm as ‘moderate’, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as ‘heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as ‘very heavy.

The gushing rainfall on Sunday led to waterlogging across the city with portions of buildings being damaged at least 15 locations. The morning rain that continued for several hours submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises. Moreover, strong winds and showers have also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

In Tibbiya College Society near Karol Bagh in central Delhi, a 58-year-old woman was killed after a ceiling collapsed on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, another house collapses in the Zakhira area where two people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). DFC officials said that 15 calls were received at its control room with different people reporting portions of several buildings having collapsed across the Capital.

Fire officials said 30 people were rescued from Saraipur DDA flats, near Tis Hazari court after the portion of a building collapsed there at 4.42am on Saturday.

An “orange” alert was sounded for Saturday and a “yellow” alert has been sounded for Sunday, the IMD said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi received 126 mm rainfall, which is 15% of total rainfall in the whole monsoon season, over a 12-hour period due to which waterlogging led to problems for people.

Kejriwal has also cancelled the leave of all government officers and has instructed them to inspect the severe waterlogging problem across the city.

“All the officers from departments have been directed to cancel their Sunday leave and get down on the ground. The mayor and ministers will inspect the problem areas,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

City Mayor Shelly Oberoi will be inspecting the Kishanganj underpass while the PWD minister Atishi is expected to reach vulnerable points like Tilak Bridge and Lawrence roads where heavy waterlogging was observed, officials familiar with the matter said.

Scenes are no different in Gurugram, heavy waterlogging was seen across the city, forcing residents to remain indoors.

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi on Sunday. Delhi is forecasted to have a cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers and the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 30°C Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

