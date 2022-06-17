Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue likely to be opened to public next month

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi will be opened to the public next month after almost 17 months, said a senior Central Public Works Department official.

“Visitors will be allowed to walk across the redeveloped stretch and also access the lawns using the newly constructed pathways. The construction work is in the final stages and will be completed by the end of June,” said a senior CPWD official aware of the development.

The redevelopment of the ₹608-crore Central Vista Avenue, part of the Centre’s ₹13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project, started in February last year. Under the project, Rajpath and the area along it between Vijay Chowk to India Gate is being redeveloped. The project’s initial deadline was December end.

The work involves construction of four pedestrian underpasses, eight amenity blocks, relaying of Rajpath and construction of pathways along it and in the lawns, improving the canals and constructing 16 permanent bridges over them, and the construction of underground utility ducts for electric and other cables, etc.

The 3km-long stretch on Rajpath was closed for redevelopment. The work is now in the final stages. CPWD officials said that while major construction work is over, that on the underpasses and amenity blocks is still going on.

“The structure of the four pedestrian underpasses and eight amenity blocks along Rajpath is over, but the cladding work is going on. Of the two plazas at the C-hexagon at India Gate, one is ready while the other is nearing completion. We are also constructing eight vending plazas,” said a senior CPWD official.

The redevelopment work was put on hold for the Republic Day parade. The official said that the construction work at the site resumed in February. Though the plan was to complete the work by April, it couldn’t be done as the water sprinkling system installed in the lawns was damaged due to movement of vehicles while making arrangements for the parade, the official added.