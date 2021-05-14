Delhi registered less than 10k Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the national capital has registered less than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. "I want to share a good news with you all. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered less than 10k Covid-19 cases," he added.

"The infection rate has decreased now. It is 12% today. On April 22, it had reached 36%. This means, less number of people in Delhi are now falling ill. In the last 10 days, 3,000 hospital beds in Delhi have become vacant," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that nearly 1,200 ICU beds have been readied in the national capital for the Covid-19 patients. "The people of Delhi have got respite because of this," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Covaxin stock has almost ended and the government is now left with only 2-3 days of stock for Covishield vaccines for 18- 44 years of age group. "We can't mix already assigned centers for Covaxin & Covishield vaccines," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to allow "Now citizens aged 45 years and above will be able to walk-in to get vaccine jabs without hassle of online registration," said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

"We will administer 1.5 lakh doses to those aged 45 years and above and 1.5 lakh doses to 18-45 years age group cumulatively," he added.

He he also urged the Centre to redirect adequate doses of Covid-19 vaccines as Delhi government wants to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily in the national capital.

Sisodia said out of 57 lakh citizens above 45 years of age, 22 lakh have been given vaccine so far.

Delhi on Thursday registered 10,489 new Covid-19 cases and 308 more fatalities, while the positivity rate came down to 14.24%, according to the Delhi health department.

The total Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 13,72,475 and the death toll at 20,618 respectively.

As many as 15,189 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total tally of recovered cases to 12,74,140, the health bulletin said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the national capital has registered less than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. "I want to share a good news with you all. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered less than 10k Covid-19 cases," he added. "The infection rate has decreased now. It is 12% today. On April 22, it had reached 36%. This means, less number of people in Delhi are now falling ill. In the last 10 days, 3,000 hospital beds in Delhi have become vacant," Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said that nearly 1,200 ICU beds have been readied in the national capital for the Covid-19 patients. "The people of Delhi have got respite because of this," he added. Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Covaxin stock has almost ended and the government is now left with only 2-3 days of stock for Covishield vaccines for 18- 44 years of age group. "We can't mix already assigned centers for Covaxin & Covishield vaccines," he added. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to allow "Now citizens aged 45 years and above will be able to walk-in to get vaccine jabs without hassle of online registration," said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. "We will administer 1.5 lakh doses to those aged 45 years and above and 1.5 lakh doses to 18-45 years age group cumulatively," he added. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Jarnail Singh will be remembered for his contributions to society: Kejriwal Cloudy sky today, Delhi could see light rain as well DDA to allot vacant plots to pvt hospitals, medical facilities for Covid-19 care Centre, not states, should import vaccines: Kejriwal He he also urged the Centre to redirect adequate doses of Covid-19 vaccines as Delhi government wants to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily in the national capital. Sisodia said out of 57 lakh citizens above 45 years of age, 22 lakh have been given vaccine so far. Delhi on Thursday registered 10,489 new Covid-19 cases and 308 more fatalities, while the positivity rate came down to 14.24%, according to the Delhi health department. The total Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 13,72,475 and the death toll at 20,618 respectively. As many as 15,189 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total tally of recovered cases to 12,74,140, the health bulletin said.