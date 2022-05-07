Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi reports 1,407 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 4.72 per cent

With 1,407 new infections, the total number of the cases in the national capital has now surged to 18,92,832. The total deaths due to the virus stood at 26,179.
Delhi reported a slight dip in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The national capital on Saturday reported a slight dip in Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported 1,407 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, the city health department bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 4.72 per cent The capital had recorded 1,656 infections on Friday and 1,365 cases the day before. With 1,407 new infections, the total number of the cases in the national capital has now surged to 18,92,832. The total deaths due to the virus stood at 26,179. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. 

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,365 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 212 (2.21 percent) are occupied, it stated.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.(With PTI inputs)

