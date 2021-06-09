Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi reports 337 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours, active caseload at 4,500

Active caseload continued to decline and currently stands at 4,511, a decrease of 451 cases from the 4,962 reported previously on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The daily positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.46 per cent on Wednesday.(HT Photo | Representational image)

With 337 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, cumulative positive cases in Delhi went up to 1,430,128, a bulletin from the health department showed. The daily positivity rate in the city stood at 0.46%, according to the bulletin. Also, 36 patients succumbed to the infection on the day taking the death toll to 24,704.

Meanwhile, daily new recoveries continued to remain over new infections. As many as 752 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,400,913, the data from the bulletin also showed.

Daily new infections have been witnessing a decreasing trend in Delhi since early May, however, the number of cases have seen a slight increase in the past two days. After reporting 231 new cases on June 7 (Monday), the city saw 316 new cases and 337 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, each slightly higher than the previous. The active caseload, meanwhile, has been decreasing stead

