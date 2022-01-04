Delhi reports 5,481 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate touches 8.37%

Covid-19 cases in Delhi rose by 5,481 on Tuesday as the national capital continued to report a massive surge in its daily figures. According to the daily health bulletin, three persons succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the related death toll to 25,113.

With this, the positivity rate surged to 8.37 per cent – the highest since May 17, last year, when it stood at 8.42 per cent.

At present, Delhi has a total of 14,889 active cases, while the cumulative caseload has reached 14,63,701. The fatality rate stands at 1.72 per cent, the government data showed.

As many as 531 patients are admitted in various hospitals. with 14 on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms on oxygen support.

A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are without oxygen support.

The Covid-19 trajectory in Delhi is on an upward trend over the last two weeks with an emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In view of the latest surge, the city government has imposed a number of restrictions, including night and weekend curfew. The government has also asked private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity, while government offices have been asked to work from home.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the viral disease during the day. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said he has mild symptoms and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested immediately.

