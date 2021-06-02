Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 576 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate falls under 0,8%, fresh fatalities rise to 103 from 62 a day ago
delhi news

Delhi reports 576 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate falls under 0,8%, fresh fatalities rise to 103 from 62 a day ago

A total of 73,451 samples were tested for Covid-19 out of which 576 came back positive, according to the health bulletin.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 03:16 PM IST
As per the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours (ANI Photo)

Delhi recorded 576 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally of positive cases to 14,27,439, according to state government's health bulletin. The death toll in the national capital rose to 24,402 after 103 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. Wednesday's numbers marks a further decline from the 623 cases recorded a day before.

The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 0.78% - the third consecutive day that it has stayed below the 1% mark. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a positivity rate below 5% consistently for a period of at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control. Delhi’s positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for 13 consecutive days now.

A total of 73,451 samples were tested for Covid-19 out of which 576 came back positive, according to the health bulletin. This was an increase from the 70,813 samples tested on Tuesday and 65,240 samples tested on Monday.

The number of fatalities, however, went up significantly on Wednesday, breaching the 100-mark after three days. At the peak of the fourth wave, Delhi reported scores of deaths everyday, witnessing the highest single-day spike on May 3, when 448 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.The total number of active cases currently under treatment stands at 9,364, out of which 4,531 are in home isolation

Hospitalisation went down further with just 4,012 beds being currently occupied by Covid-19 patients, 20,572 beds remain vacant as of Wednesday. A similar picture emerged from dedicated Covid care centres where 6,154 beds are unoccupied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi delhi covid-19 tally covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP